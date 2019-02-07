HBO teases fans with final 'Game of Thrones' season pictures

HBO has released 14 new pictures of the eighth and final season of 'Game of Thrones' which airs on 14 April 2019.

CAPE TOWN – 'Game of Thrones' fans won’t have to wait until 14 April to know more about the final season, as HBO has released new pictures.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are among the lead characters seen in Westeros ahead of the battle against the White Walkers.

GALLERY: HBO releases final season pictures for 'Game of Thrones'

New pictures also show Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, as well as Lena Headey who plays famous villain Cersei Lannister and fan favourite Arya Stark.

The pictures also hint at the return of the Spider and Master of Whisperers, Lord Varys.

In mysterious footage shared last month, Daenerys meets with Sansa, who simply said: “Winterfell is yours, your grace.”

The series finale will kick off on 14 April and will only have six episode instead of 10.