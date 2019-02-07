Hawks, NPA, SIU following evidence emerging from Zondo Commission closely

Hawk spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they have been listening closely to evidence given at the Zondo Commission, along with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

PRETORIA - The Hawks say they are taking the evidence emerging from testimony at the state capture commission seriously and action is being taken.

Former Correctional Services boss Linda Mti handed himself in at the Pretoria Central Police Station on Thursday before appearing at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and corruption.

#LindaMti has handed himself over to the Pretoria Central Police Station. pic.twitter.com/CPiTcXdjg2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Mti was the sixth suspect to be arrested in connection with the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to facilities company Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.

Hawk spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they have been listening closely to evidence given at the Zondo Commission, along with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“Based on what is being said and coming out of the commission, I’m sure all the law enforcement entities will sit down and come up with a strategy.”

Mulaudzi said they are working to ensure that a seventh suspect who is in the United States has his day in court.

“He has been informed [and] is aware, it’s just a matter of following the due processes and protocols in terms of bringing him to court because once you miss one aspect, then you will be in trouble.”

He said if the charges against the suspects are finalised by their next court appearance on 27 March, a date for trial may then be set.

WATCH: Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)