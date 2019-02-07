Govt will ensure oil & gas sector regulated properly, says Ramaphosa
This came after the president congratulated Total on its oil and gas discovery off the coast of South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday during his State of the Nation Address that government would ensure the oil and gas industry would be regulated properly to protect "the interests of all".
The Brulpadda field in the Outeniqua Basin is said to hold between 500 million to over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. This is seen as a major economic boost, which will benefit local fuel supplies.
Total said it encountered 57 metres of net gas condensate, with the well then extending to a final depth of over 3,600 meters.
Total's senior vice president for exploration, Kevin McLachlan, said that the company then opened a new world-class gas and oil operation.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe welcomed the announcement, as South Africa imports most of its refined petroleum products and crude oil.
PetroSA said the proximity of the find to Mossel Bay's gas-to-liquid plant is also a major development, as its refinery is currently running below 50% of its design capacity.
Total says it is now positioned to test several follow-on prospects on the same block.
