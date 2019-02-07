Gabrielle Union: Using a surrogate felt like failing
The 'Being Mary Jane' star says she hated the idea of using a surrogate mother for the pregnancy because she felt as though she was surrendering to failure.
LONDON - Gabrielle Union says using a surrogate mother to have her daughter Kaavia felt like a failure after she'd suffered eight miscarriages.
The 46-year-old actress suffers from adenomyosis - which is a type of endometriosis - and tragically had at least eight miscarriages before she turned to a surrogate mother to help her carry her daughter Kaavia, now two months, whom she has with husband Dwayne Wade.
But the Being Mary Jane star says she hated the idea of using a surrogate mother for the pregnancy because she felt as though she was surrendering to her previous fertility struggles.
She said: "There's nothing more that I wanted than to cook my own baby. The idea of [using a surrogate] felt like surrendering to failure."
Union says she wasn't sure she would be embraced as a mom because she didn't carry her daughter, and found the anxiety over what other people would think to be terrifying.
She added to the March issue of Women's Health magazine: "People want to see the bump, hear that you got haemorrhoids - they want to know you're like them. I was like, 'This is going to seem like the most Hollywood s**t ever. Will I be embraced as a mom?' It's terrifying."
The Breaking In actress underwent several rounds of IVF treatment to try and conceive, and the couple previously said basketball star Dwayne Wade had to tell her to stop for the sake of her health.
She said: "I could not let go of this idea of creating this life within me, and felt the need to be pregnant for everybody, including myself."
Whilst Wade added: "I'm watching her do things to her body and to herself that it's getting to the point where it's not healthy. And as I always told her: 'I want this baby just as much as you do, but I married you, and you are the most important thing to me.' So it came to a point where, you know, I started to feel a certain way about that because I didn't want something to happen to her. When doctors floated the possibility of an operation, I had to step in and say: 'Baby, it's me and you, you know? I wanna grow old with you. And, you know, I want this - I want our miracle baby, but I want you.'"
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.