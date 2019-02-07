Former Correctional Services head Linda Mti granted R20k bail
Mti appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption after handing himself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station earlier on Thursday.
The case is linked to the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to facilities management company Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.
Mti will return to court on 27 March.
More to follow.
