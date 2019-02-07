Popular Topics
Former Correctional Services head Linda Mti granted R20k bail

Mti appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption after handing himself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station earlier on Thursday.

Former Department of Correctional Services national commissioner Linda Mti appears at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
Former Department of Correctional Services national commissioner Linda Mti appears at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on 7 February 2019. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Correctional Services boss Linda Mti has been granted R20,000 bail.

Mti appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption after handing himself over at the Pretoria Central Police Station earlier on Thursday.

The case is linked to the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to facilities management company Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.

Mti will return to court on 27 March.

More to follow.

