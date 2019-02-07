-
Fire burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town
The pupils have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
A view of the burning Holy Cross Primary School building in Zonnebloem, Cape Town. Picture: @TrafficSA/Twitter.
Kaylynn Palm | 48 minutes ago
CAPE TOWN - A fire is currently burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.
The pupils have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne says: "Eight vehicles, consisting of 27 firefighters, are on the scene and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage."
#SchoolFire Fire at Holy Cross Primary School this afternoon. Learners and staff have been evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A4Aht8rfP5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
