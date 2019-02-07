Fire burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town

The pupils have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

CAPE TOWN - A fire is currently burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.



City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne says: "Eight vehicles, consisting of 27 firefighters, are on the scene and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage."

#SchoolFire Fire at Holy Cross Primary School this afternoon. Learners and staff have been evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A4Aht8rfP5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

