Final touches being put in place for #SONA2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second address from 7pm in the National Assembly.

Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The final touches are being put in place ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament this evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second address from 7pm in the National Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, roads in the Cape Town CBD leading to and around Parliament were cordoned off. Inside the parliamentary precinct, the red carpet was being rolled out.

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “We are really pleased with the state of preparedness [and] looking forward to the last Sona for this current term of Parliament. We have in the last couple of days been seeing rehearsals taking place and yesterday the presiding officers walked through Parliament to assess and inspect to satisfy themselves, we are indeed prepared.”

Dozens of police officers were patrolling Plein Street which was also closed to the public.

WATCH: It’s all systems go for Sona 2019

