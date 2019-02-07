Final touches being put in place for #SONA2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second address from 7pm in the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN – The final touches are being put in place ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Parliament this evening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second address from 7pm in the National Assembly.

On Thursday afternoon, roads in the Cape Town CBD leading to and around Parliament were cordoned off. Inside the parliamentary precinct, the red carpet was being rolled out.

#Sona2019 The red carpet is being rolled out and stuck down. LD pic.twitter.com/nGcqNm8anY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

#SONA2019 @ewnreporter @MoniqueMortlock spoke to DA MP Natasha Mazzone on the red carpet ahead of this evening’s address CA pic.twitter.com/8DTfgTFzku — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Parliament's spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “We are really pleased with the state of preparedness [and] looking forward to the last Sona for this current term of Parliament. We have in the last couple of days been seeing rehearsals taking place and yesterday the presiding officers walked through Parliament to assess and inspect to satisfy themselves, we are indeed prepared.”

Dozens of police officers were patrolling Plein Street which was also closed to the public.

WATCH: It’s all systems go for Sona 2019