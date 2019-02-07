-
-
-
-
-
Expert: 'Gas condensate discovery will provide boost for SA economy'
Oil and natural gas expert Stephen Larkin says this will result in more foreign investment, as it could generate over R1 trillion in revenue over the next two decades.
CAPE TOWN - Oil and natural gas expert Stephen Larkin says the gas condensate discovery that was made off the coast of South Africa will provide a major boost for the economy.
The Brulpadda field is said to hold between 500 million to over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
Larkin says that this will result in more foreign investment, as it could generate over R1 trillion in revenue over the next two decades.
Larkin, the CEO of African New Energies, has more insights: “A condensate is effectively a liquid form of natural gas, but it’s heavier than crude oil and it’s regarded as most valuable parts of the barrel. So, that means this could attract a significant premium.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
-
