Eskom to meet with union reps over alleged retrenchments

Employees staged a lunchtime picket outside the building over what they say is the utility's failure to inform them about plans to unbundle the cash-strapped power utility.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will meet with unions representing employees at Megawatt Park to discuss possible retrenchments and reports that the utility could be split.

Employees staged a lunchtime picket outside the building on Wednesday over what they say is the utility's failure to inform them about plans to unbundle the cash-strapped power utility.

Last year, Eskom trimmed its executive management personnel in order to reduce its wage bill.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “All of those things need to be addressed soon and the COO who was representing the CEO, who is away, has said that in due course, there will be a meeting with union representatives so that these matters can be resolved.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)