Eskom to meet with union reps over alleged retrenchments

Employees staged a lunchtime picket outside the building over what they say is the utility's failure to inform them about plans to unbundle the cash-strapped power utility.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will meet with unions representing employees at Megawatt Park to discuss possible retrenchments and reports that the utility could be split.

Employees staged a lunchtime picket outside the building on Wednesday over what they say is the utility's failure to inform them about plans to unbundle the cash-strapped power utility.

Last year, Eskom trimmed its executive management personnel in order to reduce its wage bill.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “All of those things need to be addressed soon and the COO who was representing the CEO, who is away, has said that in due course, there will be a meeting with union representatives so that these matters can be resolved.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

