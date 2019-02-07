Employment gets the lion's share of Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 speech

Jobs were also underscored as one of five tasks the country should work together to achieving.

CAPE TOWN - During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned the word jobs 23 times.

In it, he explained his outline to creating jobs for the country, adding that job creation was the country’s greatest challenge, as well as preparing the employed for work.

“We held a successful Presidential Jobs Summit that agreed on far-reaching measures that – when fully implemented – will nearly double the number of jobs being created in our economy each year,” he said.

Jobs were also underscored as one of five tasks the country should work together to achieving.

He said the Public-Private Growth Initiative would attempt to nurture and facilitate investment in 19 sectors of the economy, including mining, renewable energy, manufacturing and agriculture.

“We will focus on the export of manufactured goods and trade in services such as business process outsourcing and the remote delivery of medical services,” the Ramaphosa said.

The Presidential Jobs Summit last year resulted in agreements between unions, business, communities and government, he said. These agreements would be implemented to aim for the creation of 275,000 additional direct jobs every year.

The industries of installation, repair and maintenance jobs, digital and tech jobs like coding and data analytics, as well as global business services, have been identified as sectors to absorb young workers.

The president said that expected investment in the Oceans Economy over the next five years is estimated at R3.8 billion by government and R65 billion by the private sector. These investments are expected to create over 100,000 jobs.

He also added that infrastructure development in schools and electrifying homes is expected to create further jobs.