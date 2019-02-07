EFF to hold caucus meeting over plan to disrupt Sona
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is playing his cards close to his chest on whether his party will cause ructions in the National Assembly tonight.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters says it will decide at a caucus meeting at 18.30pm whether it will follow through with threats to disrupt proceedings at this evening's State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Two weeks ago the EFF vowed to turn Thursday evening's opening of Parliament into a question and answer session if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not fully explain links to controversial facilities management company, Bosasa, before he takes to the podium.
Last year, Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly to clarify an answer he gave to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question in the House regarding the work his son, Andile Ramaphosa, does for the company.
It then emerged that the company had in fact sponsored his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is playing his cards close to his chest on whether his party will cause ructions in the National Assembly tonight.
Shivambu says it's all about holding the president accountable.
"The caucus of the EFF is going to decide on the way forward."
Shivambu has described Cyril Ramaphosa's first year in office as a dismal failure.
"There's no difference as to what happened under Zuma. It's a continuation of the same."
The EFF is not hoping for much from tonight's address.
"We are not expecting anything because there's nothing the ANC promises the people of South Africa."
Shivambu predicts that this will be the last State of the Nation Address that Ramaphosa delivers, saying that his party is ready to battle it out with the ANC at the ballot box.
Popular in Politics
-
Hawks, NPA, SIU following evidence emerging from Zondo Commission closely
-
#Sona2019: Politicians, dignitaries step out in style on Parly red carpet
-
#Sona2019: No snacks or speaker’s dinner for MPs tonight
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
Your guide to Sona 2019
-
#Sona2019: DA seeks clarity from Ramaphosa on ANC policy, economic stimulus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.