EFF to hold caucus meeting over plan to disrupt Sona

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is playing his cards close to his chest on whether his party will cause ructions in the National Assembly tonight.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters says it will decide at a caucus meeting at 18.30pm whether it will follow through with threats to disrupt proceedings at this evening's State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Two weeks ago the EFF vowed to turn Thursday evening's opening of Parliament into a question and answer session if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not fully explain links to controversial facilities management company, Bosasa, before he takes to the podium.

Last year, Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly to clarify an answer he gave to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question in the House regarding the work his son, Andile Ramaphosa, does for the company.

It then emerged that the company had in fact sponsored his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is playing his cards close to his chest on whether his party will cause ructions in the National Assembly tonight.

Shivambu says it's all about holding the president accountable.

"The caucus of the EFF is going to decide on the way forward."

Shivambu has described Cyril Ramaphosa's first year in office as a dismal failure.

"There's no difference as to what happened under Zuma. It's a continuation of the same."

The EFF is not hoping for much from tonight's address.

"We are not expecting anything because there's nothing the ANC promises the people of South Africa."

Shivambu predicts that this will be the last State of the Nation Address that Ramaphosa delivers, saying that his party is ready to battle it out with the ANC at the ballot box.