DUT team to visit family of fatally shot Mlungisi Madonsela

DURBAN - A team from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) will visit the family of Mlungisi Madonsela to offer assistance after the student was killed.

Vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu made the announcement during a media briefing on Wednesday where he explained how the 21-year-old third-year student was gunned down on Tuesday.

Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during violent clashes between students and private security officers near DUT’s Steve Biko campus.

The Department of Higher education and training has also sent teams to the various institutions to talk to both students and management to try and find a solution.

Questions have been raised about how private security guards have been trained for crowd control and who gave the instruction for the implicated official to open fire.

Mthembu said: “If Excellence [the security company] is found to be at fault, certainly we will terminate our relationship.”

At the same time, the [Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA)](http://Madonsela was shot allegedly by a private security guard during violent clashes between students and private security officers near DUT’s Steve Biko.) says it will investigate the conduct of the security guard for Excellent.

Parliaments portfolio committee on higher education and training will also summon the same security firm to explain their actions and their capacity to control crowds.

