Du Toit scoops Player of the Year again

This is the second time in three years that Pieter-Steph du Toit scooped the top award the in South African rugby.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok and Stormers forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named SA Rugby Player of the Year for 2018.

Du Toit was nominated alongside another previous winner Malcolm Marx, as well as Aphiwe Dyantyi, Franco Mostert and Handré Pollard.

He became only the fifth player since 1992 to claim the crown more than once.

Du Toit, who has 46 caps in his name since his test debut in 2013, was sublime in the green and gold last year.

The lanky Stormers forward made a staggering 202 tackles, 128 ball carries and took 28 lineouts in 14 Tests last year for the Springboks.

Other winners are:

Other nominees: Aphiwe Dyanyti, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Handré Pollard

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Sbu Nkosi

Other nominees: Aphelele Fassi, Embrose Papier, RG Snyman, Damian Willemse

Team of the Year: Springbok Sevens

Other nominees: Emirates Lions (Vodacom Super Rugby), Cell C Sharks (Currie Cup)

Coach of the Year: Neil Powell

Other nominees: Swys de Bruin, Rassie Erasmus

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Dylan Sage

Other nominees: Werner Kok, Ruhan Nel

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Wandisile Simelane

Other nominees: Salmaan Moerat, Tyrone Green, Damian Willemse

Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Tournament: Aphiwe Dyantyi (Emirates Lions)

Other nominees: Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert (both Emirates Lions)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sergeal Petersen (DHL Western Province)

Other nominees: SP Marais (DHL Western Province), Akker van der Merwe (Cell C Sharks)

Outsurance Referee of the Year: Jaco Peyper