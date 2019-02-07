Death toll in Mpumalanga mine gas explosion rises to 6
Twenty-two men remain missing underground following a gas explosion on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga has risen to six.
A group of suspected cable thieves went down the abandoned mine shaft on Sunday to steal copper cables.
Mike Elliott, who represents the business rescue practitioners, says that rescue teams can't access the point where it is estimated where the explosion took place.
#GloriaCoalMine This is how the sub station at the mine was allegedly stripped before the gas explosion. Photo supplied. pic.twitter.com/Qxjg4hqnfX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
#GloriaCoalMine The main transformer has also been stripped. Photo supplied. pic.twitter.com/EUFtSceAhG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
#GloriaCoalMine The transformer has also been cut inside. pic.twitter.com/b2nqfRI3zi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019
Elliott says first teams need to restore power to ensure ventilation is restored and then remove the toxic gases from underground.
“The transformers that these guys have destroyed they’ve cut open the transformers and cut the copper out of them… They dug up the main cables that supply the fans, they’ve copped them up and ran away with them. They destroyed the substation’s switchgear that controls the fans.”
Police have opened an inquest docket.
