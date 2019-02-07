Popular Topics
Death toll in Mpumalanga mine gas explosion rises to 5

Officials involved in the rescue operation have confirmed many more men are still trapped underground.

Police tape. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that the death toll from an underground gas explosion at the abandoned Gloria Coal Mine has risen to at least five.

Officials involved in the rescue operation have confirmed many more men are still trapped underground.

The large group entered the abandoned mine earlier this week allegedly to steal copper cables.

Neither police nor the Department of Mineral Resources have confirmed the last development.

The department's Ayanda Shezi says rescue operations have been hampered by the release of underground gas, along with a lack of electricity.

Timeline

