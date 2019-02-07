CPUT establishes task team to deal with student housing grievances

This after some students protested at the District Six campus this week over a lack of accommodation.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has decided to form a task team to deal with issues relating to student housing.

Hundreds of students are still waiting to be placed.

CPUT Vice-Chancellor Chris Nhlapo says that meetings to deal with grievances like student accommodation will be held on a regular basis.

The university's Lauren Kansley said: “The vice-chancellor has announced the establishment of a task team to look specifically at residences. This follows Dr Nhlapo visiting a number of residences on our Bellville campus yesterday [Wednesday] and an engagement with the SRC.”

Students also want a solution to issues regarding registration fees. Demonstrators forced students to leave lecture rooms at the District Six Campus on Tuesday.

Kansley says calm has been restored and classes have resumed since Nhlapo's visit.