Counselling for Mitchells Plain learners after man shot, killed outside school

CAPE TOWN - The Woodville Primary School principal Keith Riddles, says 250 learners will receive counselling following a shooting outside the premises on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old alleged gang boss was gunned down in front of his wife, child and at least 100 learners after dropping his child off at the Mitchells Plain school.

The alleged hit happened just before 8am, when hundreds of learners were arriving at the school.

Both the community policing forum and the Western Cape Education Department have arranged for psychologists at the school.

Riddles, who’s been a principal since 1995, says the deceased and his wife were also past pupils.

“There will be a group and face-to-face counselling. The shock of the shooting only hit some teachers at their home, and those had to have some downtime with their families.”

