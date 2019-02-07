Cosatu: 'Ramaphosa must address possible job losses at SOEs'

Cosatu's concerns come as Eskom says it will meet with unions representing employees at its Megawatt Park head office in Johannesburg to discuss possible retrenchments and reports that the utility could be split.

CAPE TOWN – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it's worried that workers could face retrenchment at some of the country's struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The union federation wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to address this in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) which he will be delivering at 7pm.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has put on hold its plans to retrench hundreds of permanent employees.

Ramaphosa told the Mining Indaba earlier this week that he will be making an announcement on Eskom soon, saying the power utility is too important to be allowed to fail.

Cosatu's Parliament coordinator Matthew Parks said: “We are equally worried about the collapsing state of the SOEs, especially Eskom, SABC, and SAA [including] the push by those SEOs and even government to retrench those workers.”

