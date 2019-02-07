Popular Topics
Calls for Ramaphosa to talk tough on corruption, inspire nation in his Sona

When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first State of the Nation Address in 2018, he made several promises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is taken through the state of readiness for the 2019 State of the Nation Address by Parliament’s presiding officers. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa is taken through the state of readiness for the 2019 State of the Nation Address by Parliament's presiding officers. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (Sona), there are calls for him to talk tough on corruption and inspire the nation.

Ramaphosa will address the country at 7pm and is expected to focus his address on jobs and economic growth.

When Ramaphosa delivered his first State of the Nation Address in 2018, he made several promises.

These ranged from stimulating economic growth, job creation, bringing stability to several state-owned enterprises and key institutions to growing investments.

While many of these promises have been achieved, many argue that the revelations coming out of various inquiries seem to be reversing his gains and his efforts to fight corruption as he promised in 2018.

But Minister of Higher Education and Training, Naledi Pandor says the president has taken the fight against corruption head-on.

“The steps the president has taken are the necessary ones, and we must congratulate him for that. He’s been very courageous in sticking to his words, that these matters will be investigated and followed up and that the integrity of the state will be restored. I think it’s important for our country.”

When the president delivers his address, he is expected to give a progress report on the promises he made in 2018 and the government’s plan of action for 2019.

He is also expected to make key announcements, including how the government will rescue the debt-ridden power utility Eskom.

‘LET’S GROW SOUTH AFRICA TOGETHER‘

The African National Congress (ANC) says it hopes Ramaphosa will give hope to the country when he delivers his address.

ANC head of presidency Zizi Kodwa says the party wants the president to inspire the country: “Tonight (Thursday) he must give hope to the nation because tomorrow must be better than today as today is better than yesterday. Therefore, the kind of a vision we must outline is the one that says let’s grow South Africa together.”

When asked about the issue of corruption, which is also expected to be central to the president’s speech.

He says the ANC wants the president to reflect on the work he has done to fight corruption and what he will do further to fight the scourge.

“At the end of the day, we must restore the credibility and the trust of our people to these public institutions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

