#Bosasa: NPA says Linda Mti ordered to hand himself over to police

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti has been ordered to hand himself over to the police after his five co-accused appeared in court.

Mti was on the list of those expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, alongside former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi and four others.

They are facing charges of corruption in connection with tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services.

The NPA says it has received information that Mti is currently in the Eastern Cape.

Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that the former prisons boss received R65,000 a month from Bosasa over a period of several years.

Mti is now facing charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act and corruption.

According to the charge sheet, during the period between May and July 2004, he failed to comply legally as an accounting officer.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says Mti is expected to hand himself over to the police.

“We have learnt through different teams that he is here in South Africa, in Port Elizabeth, and arrangements will be made for him to hand himself over.”

Bosasa, now known as African Local Operations, landed a massive R486 million contract for fencing at 66 prisons in 2005 while Mti was prisons boss.

