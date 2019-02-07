#Bosasa: NPA says Linda Mti ordered to hand himself over to police
Linda Mti was on the list those expected to appear in court on Wednesday, alongside former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi and four others.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti has been ordered to hand himself over to the police after his five co-accused appeared in court.
Mti was on the list of those expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, alongside former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi and four others.
They are facing charges of corruption in connection with tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services.
The NPA says it has received information that Mti is currently in the Eastern Cape.
WATCH: Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case
Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that the former prisons boss received R65,000 a month from Bosasa over a period of several years.
Mti is now facing charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act and corruption.
According to the charge sheet, during the period between May and July 2004, he failed to comply legally as an accounting officer.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says Mti is expected to hand himself over to the police.
“We have learnt through different teams that he is here in South Africa, in Port Elizabeth, and arrangements will be made for him to hand himself over.”
Bosasa, now known as African Local Operations, landed a massive R486 million contract for fencing at 66 prisons in 2005 while Mti was prisons boss.
LISTEN: NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case
-
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
-
Your guide to Sona 2019
-
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.