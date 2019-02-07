#Bosasa: Linda Mti hands himself over to the cops

The Hawks are investigating Linda Mti and six other people in connection with corruption at Correctional Services Department.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti has just arrived at the Pretoria central police station to hand himself over to the authorities.

The unit has cited the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to facilities management company Bosasa and its affiliates.

Five of Mti's co-accused appeared in court on Thursday and were granted bail of R20,000 each.