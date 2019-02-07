Boom! Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 good news story is foreign direct investment
In just under a year of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency, he has managed to rack up R70 billion in FDI – and that was just in the first three quarters of 2018.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the first three quarters of 2018 has had an inflow of R70 billion of foreign direct investment.
This was in stark contrast to the R17 billion the president said was collected in 2017.
The president also said that the concentration of wealth in South Africa was set up too.
The inaugural South Africa Investment Conference last year was a success and would take place again in 2019. He said the conference spurred on the drive to collect R1.2 trillion in investment over five years.
He also said that to ensure South Africa remained attractive for investment, a team has been established to ensure policy, legal, regulatory and administration was improved so as not to frustrate investors. The team comprises members from the Presidency, Invest SA, National Treasury and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, and will report back to Cabinet monthly.
South Africa is currently ranked 82 of 190 countries in the World Bank’s yearly Doing Business Report. His aim, he said, was to be in the top 50 global performers in the next three years.
The president has also tasked each of the nine provinces with creating an investment book for themselves. He said KwaZulu-Natal has already finalised this and was waiting for the same from the rest.
The Public-Private Growth Initiative was expected to grow 19 sectors of the economy over the next five years. The industries include mining, renewables, manufacturing and agriculture. The initiative was set up by concerned businesspeople in the private sector.
READ: President Ramaphosa’s Sona 2019 full speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa&#... by on Scribd
More in Business
-
[WATCH] 'The government took leadership' - Eskom CEO
-
#Sona2019: Presidential SOE Council will help failing state-owned entities
-
Govt will ensure oil & gas sector regulated properly, says Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa announces Eskom to be unbundled into 3 entities
-
Employment gets the lion's share of Ramaphosa’s #Sona2019 speech
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.