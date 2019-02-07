-
Booi: 'This award shows that my hard work pays'
Rugby player Nolusindiso Booi has been named Women’s Achiever of the Year for 2018.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok and Western Province lock forward Nolusindiso Booi has been named Women’s Achiever of the Year for 2018.
This is the first time 33-year-old has scooped the top award in South African rugby.
Booi, who is captain of the Springbok Women's team, was also named Western Province Woman Rugby Player of the Year for the2018 season.
"I'm very happy and excited at the same time, I don't know what to say- this shows my hard work pays," says Booi.
"Coming from the Eastern Cape, playing for the Border, I might say that I am excited with my achievements and my game so far. It is not easy, but I work hard day in day out.
"Last year was my first year with Western Province and to achieve something that the environment has welcomed and opened hands for me."
She captained the Springbok Women on their rugby tour of Europe last year.
"My season was amazing, the support I got from my new teammates and now winning this award means a lot to me," she continues.
"Western Province players are now my family - they are welcoming, they gave love first day I joined the team.
"I need to up my game, I need to work harder and strengthen my leadership skills."
