Anti-gang unit hunts gunmen who killed CT dad outside school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 39°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Anti-gang unit hunts gunmen who killed CT dad outside school

The man was gunned down in full view of his wife, child and other learners at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
FILE: Members of the SA Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit are seen in Hanover Park, Cape Town, during the launch of the specialised unit on 2 November 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit detectives are still on the hunt for gunmen who shot and killed a man in front of his child's school on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

The man was gunned down in full view of his wife, child and other learners.

The school's principal Keith Riddle says trauma counselling has been offered to pupils and staff.

“Something has to be done. We can’t wait until May or June when politicians take over. Our communities need intervention. I don't condone these incidents, these incidents upset the running of schools.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA