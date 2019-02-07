Anti-gang unit hunts gunmen who killed CT dad outside school

The man was gunned down in full view of his wife, child and other learners at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Anti-gang unit detectives are still on the hunt for gunmen who shot and killed a man in front of his child's school on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Woodville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

The man was gunned down in full view of his wife, child and other learners.

The school's principal Keith Riddle says trauma counselling has been offered to pupils and staff.

“Something has to be done. We can’t wait until May or June when politicians take over. Our communities need intervention. I don't condone these incidents, these incidents upset the running of schools.”

