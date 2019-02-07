3 classes, library destroyed in Holy Cross Primary School fire

No other injuries were found on the scene, but the fire has caused extensive damage.

CAPE TOWN - A Metro Police officer has suffered mild smoke inhalation while evacuating children from the Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem.

The officer was been transported to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

#SchoolFire Fire at Holy Cross Primary School this afternoon. Learners and staff have been evacuated. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A4Aht8rfP5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2019

Teachers, parents and learners are standing outside Holy Cross Primary School looking at the devastated buildings.

Learners are being directed to the opposite side of the road where they are waiting for their parents and transport.

Teacher Carlene Leukes says that three classes, a new library and the feeding scheme's central area were destroyed in the fire.

"We managed to get all the little one out - grades one, two and three. Grade R was in the area of the fire. So they came out but left taking their bags and stuff."

The cause of the fire is still unknown.