17 people killed during Zim crackdown: rights group

-
#Bosasa: Linda Mti hands himself over to the copsLocal
-
Kensington, Factreton ‘total shutdown’ demonstration flopsLocal
-
Abe strikes dovish tone on Russia at islands rallyWorld
-
#PICInquiry: Fedusa to probe corruption claims against Dennis GeorgeBusiness
-
Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panelLocal
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrestedBusiness
Popular Topics
-
#Bosasa: Linda Mti hands himself over to the copsLocal
-
Kensington, Factreton ‘total shutdown’ demonstration flopsLocal
-
#PICInquiry: Fedusa to probe corruption claims against Dennis GeorgeBusiness
-
Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panelLocal
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrestedBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
Popular Topics
-
#Sona2019: Opposition ready to hear Ramaphosa's plan on corruptionPolitics
-
Mahumapelo hopes ANC NEC has learnt its lesson after court reinstates PECPolitics
-
Madikizela accuses Beaufort West Municipality of misusing toilets fundsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team to cross-examine Willie HofmeyrLocal
-
ANC to appeal High Court ruling to have NW PEC reinstatedPolitics
-
[OPINION] Just let children beOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Why delays to fixing healthcare are bad news for South AfricansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Are we 'zucked'? The case for regulating FacebookOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Who's who in Mboweni's new Sars commissioner panelLocal
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrestedBusiness
-
Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until 26 MarchAfrica
-
Eskom to meet with union reps over alleged retrenchmentsBusiness
-
#Sona2019: ANC interested in job creation, economic growthLocal
-
Eskom Megawatt Park workers return to work after picketingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Gabrielle Union: Using a surrogate felt like failingLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift's intruder sentenced to six months in jailLifestyle
-
HBO teases fans with final 'Game of Thrones' season picturesLifestyle
-
Whoopi Goldberg defends Liam Neeson amid racism rowLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie humbled by refugee camp visitLifestyle
-
21 Savage lawyer: 'US visa expiry was not his fault'Lifestyle
-
Ariana Grande 'axes' Grammy performanceLifestyle
-
Michael B. Jordan 'needed therapy' after starring in ‘Black Panther’Lifestyle
-
Liam Neeson premiere scrapped amid racism rowLifestyle
-
Du Toit scoops Player of the Year againSport
-
Solari's Madrid show clear improvement in Clasico drawSport
-
VAR should be used sparingly in the Champions League, says refereeing bossSport
-
England defence coach Mitchell warns against complacencySport
-
Man City go top of the Premier League with win at EvertonSport
-
Malcom rescues draw for Barcelona in cup semi against RealSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'Local
-
[WATCH] It’s all systems go for Sona 2019Local
-
[WATCH] BLF leader: We can't mourn white lives while inequality persistsLocal
-
[WATCH] Hoërskool Driehoek to reopen after fatal walkway collapseLocal
-
[WATCH] Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption caseLocal
-
[WATCH] Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and wife released on bailLocal
-
[WATCH] Valhalla Primary School suspends teacher accused of assaulting pupilsLocal
-
[WATCH] Search for the next Obama to take on Trump in 2020World
-
#WitsHungerStrike: Students protest against private securityLocal
-
[LISTEN] Bloody brilliant! New emoji to challenge stigma around periodsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about menopauseLocal
-
[LISTEN] Dept puts Valhalla Primary & Hoërskool Driehoek under spotlightLocal
-
[LISTEN] NPA boss Shamila Batohi 'has her work cut out for her'Local
-
[LISTEN] Father speaks out after Taxify driver allegedly stabs daughter, friendLocal
-
[LISTEN] Amanda Black on abuse: 'If you don't love yourself, you are vulnerable'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] WC average salaries overtake Gauteng. Here's whyBusiness
-
[LISTEN] 'Sexy, stylish & influential' Siv Ngesi shares personal money secretsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Shepherd Bushiri: Prophet or fraudster?Local
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grata
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
- Thu
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 39°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
17 people killed during Zim crackdown: rights group
It’s also verified 17 cases of sexual assault and rape, and says survivors identified soldiers as the perpetrators.
HARARE - Rights groups in Zimbabwe are now reporting that 17 people were killed during a security crackdown that began in January.
In an updated report, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum says the rights violations it has documented warrant being treated as crimes against humanity.
The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum describes these violations as gross and systematic.
It's documented the deaths of 17 people, up from 12, and says most died at the hands of security forces.
It’s also verified 17 cases of sexual assault and rape and says survivors identified soldiers as the perpetrators.
This report, entitled On the Days of Darkness in Zimbabwe says a total of 81 people suffered gunshot wounds and more than 580 were assaulted at the hands of police and army.
The Zimbabwean government hasn’t responded to these latest findings, but top army officer Douglas Nyikayaramba is quoted in state media on Thursday saying any member who committed offences will be arrested and disciplined.
Timeline
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe opposition boycotts Mnangagwa political dialogue17 hours ago
-
US cuts Cameroon military aid following human rights violations4 hours ago
-
Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until 26 Marchone hour ago
-
Liberia’s president calls for national prayers for economic recovery21 hours ago
-
[CARTOON] RIPTuku13 days ago
-
Zim activists to continue protesting outside Groote Schuur over Chiwenga2 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.