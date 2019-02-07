10 pupils injured in Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse released from hospital

Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that 10 of the learners injured in the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark have been released from hospital.

Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.

Last Friday, a concrete slab at the school collapsed just as students were making their way from assembling killing three students on impact, while a fourth pupil succumbed to his injuries while in ICU.

Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died in the tragedy, was laid to rest in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday with the funerals of the three other victims expected to take place over the weekend.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "We can confirm that about 12 learners remain at different hospitals [and] they are receiving medical attention there. The rest of the learners were discharged, we are hoping that they will recuperate very well at home and we wish them a speedy recovery."

WATCH: Hoërskool Driehoek to reopen after fatal walkway collapse