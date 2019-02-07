10 pupils injured in Hoërskool Driehoek walkway collapse released from hospital
Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that 10 of the learners injured in the walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark have been released from hospital.
Twelve other pupils are still being treated for their injuries at various hospitals.
Last Friday, a concrete slab at the school collapsed just as students were making their way from assembling killing three students on impact, while a fourth pupil succumbed to his injuries while in ICU.
Jandré Steyn, one of the pupils who died in the tragedy, was laid to rest in Vanderbijlpark on Thursday with the funerals of the three other victims expected to take place over the weekend.
Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "We can confirm that about 12 learners remain at different hospitals [and] they are receiving medical attention there. The rest of the learners were discharged, we are hoping that they will recuperate very well at home and we wish them a speedy recovery."
WATCH: Hoërskool Driehoek to reopen after fatal walkway collapse
Popular in Local
-
Fire burning at Holy Cross Primary School in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] Mother of San Souci pupil: 'I'm disappointed'
-
Questions over why Bosasa's Gavin Watson not among those arrested
-
SA offshore gas find could yield 1 billion barrels, says Total
-
#Sona2019: No snacks or speaker’s dinner for MPs tonight
-
Student protests flare up again at Wits University
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.