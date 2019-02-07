1 body recovered, more miners stuck underground in Mpumalanga

Police have confirmed they've recovered the body of one man believed to be an illegal miner.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Mpumalanga are trying to establish exactly how many men are still trapped underground at the disused Gloria Coal Mine near Middleburg.

Another so-called zama zama has also been rescued, but local media is reporting that around 20 others could still be trapped.

It’s believed the group had gone underground to steal cables at the mine, which was placed under business rescue a year ago.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)