Wits students plead with management to provide accommodation

JOHANNESBURG – Wits University students seeking accommodation have pleaded with management to provide them with shelter so they can complete their studies.

A group of students have embarked on a hunger strike, demanding accommodation and registration for students with historical debt.

Students have demanded the removal of private security guards at the institution after a female student was injured when a scuffle broke out at the institution on Tuesday.

Maggie Ramaloko is doing her final year at the university. She says she's been left stranded as she is struggling to find accommodation.

“At the end of the year they expect you to pass, if you don’t pass, they exclude you. So, all we’re asking is that we get shelter.”

She says she can't afford the daily travel expenses as she lives far from the institution.

Wits University says it's prioritising the issues raised by students on accommodation and student debt.

At the same time, the University of Cape Town has condemned an incident in which its vice-chancellor was threatened.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng on Tuesday tweeted about her experience on campus.

UCT's Elijah Moholola says the incident has been reported and an investigation has been launched.

“The University of Cape Town notes, with deep concern, the incident involving the vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. UCT condemns this incident as we would any safety and security incident involving staff or students on our campuses.”