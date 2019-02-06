Popular Topics
What Cosatu expects from Ramaphosa's #Sona2019

Cosatu's spokesperson Mathew Parks says they are cautiously optimistic Ramaphosa can deliver on some issues if he’s given time to.

FILE: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has listed its expectations from Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Chief among these is job creation. Cosatu also wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to pay serious attention to state-owned entities.

The trade union federation says a philosophical speech won’t save and create jobs and South Africa cannot afford to see its 37% unemployment rise even further.

However, Cosatu's spokesperson Mathew Parks says they are cautiously optimistic Ramaphosa can deliver on some these issues, if he’s given time.

“But we support the president. We think he is trying his level best. He has to deal with government nationally and provincially.”

Parks says Cosatu’s expectations won’t be much different in the second State of the Nation Address after the elections.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

