WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High
The teacher is seen slapping the pupil, after the girl pushed her desk against the woman.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it's looking into a violent incident at Sans Souci Girls' High School.
Here at #SansSouci school, a police vehicle pulls up. It looks like the learner (whose face we can’t show) from the video is inside. MM pic.twitter.com/aeXv9I0jpk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing a teacher reprimanding a learner for allegedly using a cell phone in class.
The teacher is seen slapping the learner after the girl pushed her desk against the woman.
Provincial MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says any form of corporal punishment in schools will not be tolerated.
Shelver says the teacher in the video was appointed by the school governing body, who will decide what steps to take against her.
The teacher ends up slapping the learner, after the girl pushed her desk against the woman. Provincial MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says any form of corporal punishment in schools will not be tolerated.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
She says the video that's been circulating on social media has been edited and does not show the full sequence of events as it unfolded in the classroom.
She explains: “We are aware that some social media commentators are assuming that the incident is race-related. While we understand the anger at the images displayed in the edited version of the video, we cannot assume that this was racially motivated. We ask that the public please allow the SGB to investigate the incident before such conclusions are made.”
Some learners at the school protested during assembly on Wednesday morning in support of the teacher.
Several girls held up a banner saying, "It's not about race. Teacher is not racist."
The learner could also be facing disciplinary action.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
