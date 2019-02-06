UJ student injured amid violent student protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

UJ student injured amid violent student protests

It's understood the young man was hit by rocks on the head while students were pelting stones at police and private guards earlier on Wednesday.

University of Johannesburg's APK campus in Auckland Park. Picture: University of Johannesburg
University of Johannesburg's APK campus in Auckland Park. Picture: University of Johannesburg
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another South African student has been hurt during a confrontation with private security guards, this time at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Auckland Park campus.

It's understood the young man was hit by rocks on the head while students were pelting stones at police and private guards earlier on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There was chaos when the students started to pelt stones at the police. The students wanted to force entry into the campus [and] rubber bullets and tear gas was used to disperse them.”

It’s the latest altercation between private guards and students. On Tuesday, a Durban University of Technology student was shot and later died in hospital after clashes broke out near the Steve Biko campus.

Students at several universities are demanding that historical debt be cleared and that issues around NSFAS and accommodation be addressed.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA