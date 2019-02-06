UJ student injured amid violent student protests

It's understood the young man was hit by rocks on the head while students were pelting stones at police and private guards earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Another South African student has been hurt during a confrontation with private security guards, this time at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Auckland Park campus.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There was chaos when the students started to pelt stones at the police. The students wanted to force entry into the campus [and] rubber bullets and tear gas was used to disperse them.”

A security helicopter has just arrived at the University of Johannesburg Auckland Park campus , whilst students are startled the EFFSC Bunting campus Chairperson says they are not shaken. #FeesMustFall #UJProtest #WitsHungerStrike #DUTShooting pic.twitter.com/LsdII7O0p6 — Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) February 6, 2019

UJ has strike has been begun....Classes cancelled #UJProtest pic.twitter.com/AH8WLZBWLW — Sbu The Afro Bae (@sbudamusic) February 6, 2019

It’s the latest altercation between private guards and students. On Tuesday, a Durban University of Technology student was shot and later died in hospital after clashes broke out near the Steve Biko campus.

Students at several universities are demanding that historical debt be cleared and that issues around NSFAS and accommodation be addressed.