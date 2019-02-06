UJ student injured amid violent student protests
It's understood the young man was hit by rocks on the head while students were pelting stones at police and private guards earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Another South African student has been hurt during a confrontation with private security guards, this time at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)’s Auckland Park campus.
It's understood the young man was hit by rocks on the head while students were pelting stones at police and private guards earlier on Wednesday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: “There was chaos when the students started to pelt stones at the police. The students wanted to force entry into the campus [and] rubber bullets and tear gas was used to disperse them.”
A security helicopter has just arrived at the University of Johannesburg Auckland Park campus , whilst students are startled the EFFSC Bunting campus Chairperson says they are not shaken. #FeesMustFall #UJProtest #WitsHungerStrike #DUTShooting pic.twitter.com/LsdII7O0p6— Zamayirha Peter (@UZamayirha) February 6, 2019
UJ has strike has been begun....Classes cancelled #UJProtest pic.twitter.com/AH8WLZBWLW— Sbu The Afro Bae (@sbudamusic) February 6, 2019
It’s the latest altercation between private guards and students. On Tuesday, a Durban University of Technology student was shot and later died in hospital after clashes broke out near the Steve Biko campus.
Students at several universities are demanding that historical debt be cleared and that issues around NSFAS and accommodation be addressed.
Popular in Local
-
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High
-
More arrests expected in Bosasa corruption case - Hawks
-
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
-
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by Hawks
-
Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri & wife granted bail of R100,000 each
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.