Strong Bok presence for Stormers final warm up match
There are nine Boks in total in the match-day squad for the Stormers’ third warm-up game on Friday at Boland Stadium.
CAPE TOWN - A 28-man Stormers squad laden with Springboks will face Boland in their final pre-season game in Wellington on Friday.
In the front row, props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff will start either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, with Corné Fourie, Wilco Louw and Chad Solomon on the replacements bench.
In the second row, JD Schickerling will link up with Cobus Wiese, while Chris van Zyl is among the replacements.
The loose trio will see captain Siya Kolisi start alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with Jaco Coetzee, Kobus van Dyk and Juarno Augustus set to make an impact in the second half.
Justin Phillips and Damian Willemse will make up the halfback partnership, while Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Josh Stander will be on the replacements bench.
Damian de Allende and Ruhan Nel will play in midfield, with Dan du Plessis and Dan Kriel the centres among the replacements.
The Stormers take on the Bulls in their Super Rugby opener at Loftus Versfeld.
Stormers:
15 Craig Barry,
14 JJ Engelbrecht,
13 Ruhan Nel,
12 Damian de Allende,
11 SP Marais,
10 Damian Willemse,
9 Justin Phillips,
8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,
6 Siya Kolisi (captain),
5 JD Schickerling,
4 Cobus Wiese,
3 Frans Malherbe,
2 Bongi Mbonambi,
1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements:
16 Chad Solomon,
17 Corne Fourie,
18 Neethling Fouche,
19 Chris van Zyl,
20 Jaco Coetzee,
21 Juarno Augustus,
22 Kobus van Dyk,
23 Herschel Jantjies,
24 Jean-Luc du Plessis,
25 Joshua Stander,
26 Dan du Plessis,
27 Dan Kriel,
28 Nico Leonard.
