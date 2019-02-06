SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearance

Notywala was arrested at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - Scores of members of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the organisation's Axolile Notywala is expected to make his first appearance.

He's been charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act.

Notywala was arrested at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.

After his release from custody last Thursday, Notywala told Eyewitness News upon questioning police officers about the use of stun grenades, he was arrested and kept in handcuffs for two hours without being charged or processed.

#SJCPicket Residents say they won’t stop fighting for basic services like water, proper flushing toilets. LI pic.twitter.com/ReKoy05izE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019

Notywala claims he was forced to sit on the floor of a South African Police Service vehicle after he was handcuffed where a police officer slapped him through the face at least five times.

Notywala says he's here to defend his right to protest: “We are saying that this criminalisation and victimisation and violence on peaceful protesters must stop. Everyone who is involved must be held accountable.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)