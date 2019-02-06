SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearance

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearance

Notywala was arrested at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.

Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala. Picture: @Xila_Notywala/Twitter
Social Justice Coalition general secretary Axolile Notywala. Picture: @Xila_Notywala/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of members of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday where the organisation's Axolile Notywala is expected to make his first appearance.

He's been charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act.

Notywala was arrested at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.

After his release from custody last Thursday, Notywala told Eyewitness News upon questioning police officers about the use of stun grenades, he was arrested and kept in handcuffs for two hours without being charged or processed.

Notywala claims he was forced to sit on the floor of a South African Police Service vehicle after he was handcuffed where a police officer slapped him through the face at least five times.

Notywala says he's here to defend his right to protest: “We are saying that this criminalisation and victimisation and violence on peaceful protesters must stop. Everyone who is involved must be held accountable.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA