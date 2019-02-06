SJC picket expected as Axolile Notywala makes first court appearance
The Social Justice Coalition's Notywala has been charged with contravening the Regulation of Gatherings Act.
CAPE TOWN – The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) is planning a picket outside the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
This is where the organisation's Axolile Notywala will make his first appearance following his arrest at the Civic Centre last week.
Notywala was taken into custody during a peaceful demonstration for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.
After his release from custody last Thursday - Notywala told Eyewitness News officers set off four stun grenades during the peaceful protest without first communicating with non-violent demonstrators - who would have moved away from the civic centre's entrance if officers had asked.
He says upon questioning the officers about the stun grenades he was arrested and kept in handcuffs for two hours without being charged or processed.
Notywala claims he was forced to sit on the floor of the South African Police Service vehicle after he was handcuffed where a police officer slapped him through the face at least five times.
The activist plans to lay complaints with police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate, and possibly the Human Rights Commission.
