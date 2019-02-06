SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case
Angelo Agrizzi and four others appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria in connection with tender irregularities at Correctional Services.
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrests of five men who were probed in its initial investigation into facilities company Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services.
Angelo Agrizzi and four others appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday in connection with tender irregularities at Correctional Services.
WATCH: Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case
The SIU had investigated alleged corruption between the two entities with a report released in 2009 but no action was taken.
SIU head Andy Mothibi says although the wheels of justice may have turned slowly, there is now a result.
Mothibi says this will send a strong message to those involved in corruption.
SIU spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said: “The SIU welcomes the action by the Hawks for arresting those fingered in the SIU investigation which is almost a decade ago.”
All five who appeared in court on Wednesday were granted R20,000 bail each and will appear in court again on 27 March.
WATCH: Agrizzi reveals electioneering bribes, death benefit schemes & more
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
