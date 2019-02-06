Sentencing proceedings for PE abalone poaching kingpin postponed

Julian Brown and two others were convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Following an argument in aggravation and mitigation of sentence on Wednesday, the matter against an abalone poaching kingpin in Port Elizabeth have been postponed to 1 March for sentencing.

They've been found guilty of racketeering and contravening the Marine Living Resource Act.

Brown headed a multi-million rand abalone enterprise along with Eugene Victor and Brandon Turner.

They ran it between January 2015 and April 2016.

The business involved drying, freezing, packing and processing abalone for sale outside South Africa.

On Tuesday, Judge Mandela Makaula delivered his 144-page judgment.

