Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri & wife granted bail of R100,000 each

Shepard Bushiri and his wife Mary face charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

PRETORIA - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepard Bushiri and his wife have been granted bail of R100,000 each.

They are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Magistrate Martin Van Wyk said the accused had to provide compelling reasons for him to grant bail because the crimes they were being accused of fell under Schedule 5.

In their bail hearing, Bushiri and his wife Mary denied that they were responsible for the charges against them.

They argued that they have had no previous convictions against them or pending warrants of arrest.

The pair said they posed no flight risk as both their South African IDs and passports were held by police.

The State did not oppose bail.

They are expected back in court on 10 May.

The crowd gathered outside the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria screamed in celebration after learning that their man of God and his wife had been granted bail.