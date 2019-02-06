Sascoc served with papers by former media partner

Highbury wants to force Sascoc to liquidate in order to pay its nearly R5 million debt to the company accrued since 2013

CAPE TOWN – The embattled South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has been served court papers by former media partner Highbury Safika Media

Highbury Safika Media filed a liquidation application last week, as it looks to recoup the R4.75 million owed to the company for its services over the last six years.

Highbury has been the media partner of Sascoc since 2009. In 2013, its contract with the organisation was extended to include, among other services, the publication of a quarterly magazine, management of the website and digital platforms.

Director of Legal Affairs at Highbury Tracey Stweart says instalments ended last year.

Sascoc's cash flow issues are expected considering it posted a R16 million loss in the last financial year and has forked out R6 million in legal fees recently.

To add to its financial woes, funding from the National Lotteries Commission has been slashed from R100 million to R5 million a year.

In a statement, Sascoc reiterated its solvency and accused Highbury of refusing to resolve the matter amicably.