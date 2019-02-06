Popular Topics
Sars announces action against tax criminals

This comes after Western Cape Premier and former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille threatened to organise a national tax boycott.

Mark Kingon, acting Commissioner at the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Picture: Talk Radio 702
Mark Kingon, acting Commissioner at the South African Revenue Services (Sars). Picture: Talk Radio 702
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Services says it will lay charges with the National Prosecuting Authority against those guilty of tax crimes.

This comes after Western Cape Premier and former Democratic Alliance party leader Helen Zille threatened to organise a national tax boycott if those responsible for state capture and abusing state resources are not dealt with, a move the DA itself has slammed.

Sars acting commissioner Mark Kingon says morality plays a big role in tax compliance.

"We have to ensure that we are treating people fairly. I am a taxman to my heart. It makes my blood boil to hear these stories. We will not stop there. We will lay charges with the NPA."

