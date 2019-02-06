#Rand Report: Rand falls on firm dollar, stocks up
Stocks closed higher, with miners among the biggest gainers.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell on Wednesday, in line with broad weakness in emerging market currencies, as the dollar settled near a two-week high after US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech failed to surprise currency traders.
Stocks closed higher, with miners among the biggest gainers.
At 1515 GMT, the rand was 0.93% weaker at 13.5075 per dollar compared with a close of 13.3825 in New York on Tuesday.
With activity in currency markets remaining subdued following holidays in Asia, the rand struggled to find takers as investors awaited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation speech on Thursday and the annual budget later in the month.
“The upcoming weeks are of great importance for South Africa,” UBS analysts Tilmann Kolb and Jonas David said in a note.
“The State of the Nation Address on 7 February and the budget announcement on 20 February should offer clues as to how the government wants to address the increasing public debt load and strained finances of state-owned enterprises.”
A Reuters poll this week found the rand was likely to lose about half of the 7% gains made against the greenback since the start of the year over the next 12 months, pressured by fiscal constraints and weak growth.
Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark government issue due in 2026 closing 6 basis points higher at 8.65%.
On the bourse, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s top-40 index closed at 48,318 points, an increase of 0.67%, while the broader all-share index climbed 0.67% to 54,574 points.
Harmony Gold rose 7% despite easing gold prices, while Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Lonmin both gained more than 3%.
Meanwhile, shares in paper and pulp maker Sappi fell more than 5% after it released a trading update showing an increase in net debt in the first quarter of the year, even though it continued to grow profit in a difficult environment.
Popular in Local
-
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High
-
More arrests expected in Bosasa corruption case - Hawks
-
Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
-
[UPDATE] Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Mti among 7 arrested by Hawks
-
Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri & wife granted bail of R100,000 each
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 5 February 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.