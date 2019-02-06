PSiRA to probe conduct of security guard after DUT student shot dead
Two guards from the same firm were taken in for questioning by the police on Tuesday to establish why live ammunition was used on protestors.
DURBAN - The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) says it will investigate the conduct of a security guard who works for private company Excellent after a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student was shot dead.
Twenty-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was caught in the crossfire and died in hospital after succumbing to his wounds.
DUT management says officials from the security company were not meant to be dealing with demonstrations near the campus.
The university’s vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu says the university is going to first allow police investigations to conclude before reviewing its contract with Excellent.
“We’ve got to provide time for that to happen in a proper manner.”
Despite the killing of Madonsela, students across the province have vowed to continue with their demonstrations as they remain steadfast in their various demands.
DUT says a team has been dispatched to Ingwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal to assist Madonsela’s family.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
