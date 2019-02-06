Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death
Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot on Tuesday during a scuffle between private security guards and protesting students.
DURBAN - The death of a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student has been overshadowed by clashes between student groups on campus.
Madonsela was wounded when a shot allegedly fired by a guard struck him during the commotion. He died in hospital.
Students were meant to be speaking with one voice about the death of one of their own, instead, political differences have divided students at DUT.
#DUTshooting Tensions remain high between SASCO and EFF students here near the Standard Bank where Mlungisi Madonsela is believed to have been shot. They have held two separate briefings regarding what happened here yesterday. ZN pic.twitter.com/yl3OvwHDQk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command and the African National Congress-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco), held separate briefings just a few metres apart but soon a war of words erupted.
The EFF’s eThekwini region member Mlebuka Hlengwa claims the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and Sascoc are intimidated by the red beret’s growing support.
“The ANC can see that the EFF Student Command is starting to enjoy hegemony within the universities.”
Earlier, a Sascoc organised briefing to give an update on demonstrations was disrupted by some EFF members.
#DUTShooting JUST IN: Some EFF members have just interrupted a press briefing that was being held by SASCO and the ANCYL a few meters away from the EFF outside the Standard Bank at the Steve Biko campus. Police have had to intervene and separate the two groups.ZN pic.twitter.com/5no0ExAUM3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
Police are monitoring the situation while the campus remains closed for academic programmes.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
