Politics divide DUT students after Mlungisi Madonsela’s death

Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot on Tuesday during a scuffle between private security guards and protesting students.

A screengrab of members of EFF student bodies demonstrating at the Durban University of Technology following the death of Mlungisi Madonsela who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Picture: EWN.
A screengrab of members of EFF student bodies demonstrating at the Durban University of Technology following the death of Mlungisi Madonsela who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Picture: EWN.
13 minutes ago

DURBAN - The death of a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student has been overshadowed by clashes between student groups on campus.

Twenty-one-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela was shot on Tuesday during a scuffle between private security guards and protesting students.

Madonsela was wounded when a shot allegedly fired by a guard struck him during the commotion. He died in hospital.

Students were meant to be speaking with one voice about the death of one of their own, instead, political differences have divided students at DUT.

Both the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command and the African National Congress-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco), held separate briefings just a few metres apart but soon a war of words erupted.

The EFF’s eThekwini region member Mlebuka Hlengwa claims the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and Sascoc are intimidated by the red beret’s growing support.

“The ANC can see that the EFF Student Command is starting to enjoy hegemony within the universities.”

Earlier, a Sascoc organised briefing to give an update on demonstrations was disrupted by some EFF members.

Police are monitoring the situation while the campus remains closed for academic programmes.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

