Petrol blues: AA says difficult to predict next price hike

From Wednesday morning, motorists are paying 7 cents more for a litre of 93 and 95 octane.

JOHANNESBURG – The Automobile Association (AA) says at this stage it's difficult to say if the price of petrol will increase again anytime soon.

But it's not all bad news, diesel is down between 1 and 2 cents a litre, while paraffin costs 5 cents less.

The AA's Layton Beard explains: “It’s really difficult to say what’s going to happen to the fuel price at the end of February going into March. We do give a prediction in the middle of the month but again that normally does change in those two weeks before the end of the month anyway.”