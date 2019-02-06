Parly’s police committee welcomes Hawks' arrest of Agrizzi, ex-prison bosses

Five of the seven suspects have made their first court appearance in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon and were each granted R20,000 bail.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament’s police portfolio committee has welcomed the arrest of seven suspects on charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud related to corruption at Bosasa, saying it shows the new leadership of the Hawks is committed to tackling these allegations.

Five of the seven suspects have made their first court appearance at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon and were each granted R20,000 bail.

The other two are not in Gauteng but arrangements are being made for their cases to be processed in the province.

Their arrests follow investigations into the misappropriation of R1.6 billion in tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Correctional Services Department and its affiliates.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they allegedly received gifts in the form of cash, financial assistance in buying properties and payments to travel abroad.

Details of widespread looting and corruption involving some former Correctional Services officials were recently revealed at the state capture commission of inquiry.

In their testimonies. former Bosasa executives detailed how the said officials and others in government were on the company’s payroll in exchange for state business, protection and influence.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee Francois Beukman says these high profile arrests are an indication of the new Hawks leadership’s commitment to deal with allegations related to organised commercial crime and corruption.

“The investigators of the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation/Hawks] should be commended for their hard work and commitment to the rule of law.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)