Organisers promise bigger and better CT Marathon

CAPE TOWN - The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon organisers say this year's event will be different and better than on previous occasions.

Entries opened last week to Africa’s only International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Gold Label status marathon.

The marathon has made incredible progress since its relaunch in 2014.

Last year, it was again awarded Gold Label status by the IAAF.

Later that year, it obtained the coveted Sports Industry 2018 Mass Participation Event of the Year Award and was voted Event of the Year by Runners World.

"We are really excited for hosting the only IAAF Gold status event, last year it was first time that it incorporated as a qualifier for age groups, something that is part of world marathon majors,”, says race ambassador Elana van Zyl-Meyer.

"This year again runners will have an opportunity to be in their age groups to qualify... from age 40 all the way to 80. We will have the same route as last year because we got so much feedback from the public about how much they love it."

In 2018, the event was named as an official qualifier for the inaugural Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Rankings.

"In the elite side, every year has been interesting. So last year it was amazing to have a home-grown winner Stephen Mokoka who went to break the record,” Meyer continues.

"It will be great to have a defending champion back and negotiations have started to try and recruit a world-class elite field but at this stage, I cannot divulge it."

The weekend-long running festival begins on 14 September 2019 with two Peace Trail Runs and a 5km Peace Run.

This is followed by a 10km Peace Run and the classic 42.2km City Marathon which both take place on 15 September 2019.