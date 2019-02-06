Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team to cross-examine Willie Hofmeyr

Willie Hofmeyr filed an objection on Wednesday, saying he believed he may be prejudiced if forced to answer the questions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mokgoro inquiry has ruled that Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal team may cross-examine deputy national director of public prosecutions Willie Hofmeyr on the adverse findings made against him in the so-called spy tapes matter.

Jiba’s legal team opposed the application, saying it was only fair that their client tested the claims made against her.

Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says they considered the submissions of all the parties.

“In view of the right of access to justice, which includes the right to cross-examination, Mr Hofmeyr will be cross-examined on the comments made by the judges in the [Jacob] Zuma matter.”

Mokgoro then adjourned proceedings.

“Mr Hofmeyr has the right to consult senior council as he indicates and is hereby permitted to do so. In the result, therefore, the cross-examination of Mr Hofmeyr shall stand down to a date agreed upon between council and the evidence leaders.”