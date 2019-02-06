Mother of Sans Souci pupil opens assault case against teacher
A video of the incident has been circulated widely on social media and now the school governing body is investigating the matter before disciplinary steps are decided on.
NEWLANDS - The mother of a learner at Sans Souci Girls’ High has filed a criminal complaint of assault against a teacher who allegedly slapped her 16-year-old daughter.
The incident is being portrayed as having racial undertones and allegedly erupted when a white teacher reprimanded a black learner over the use of a cellphone in class.
Earlier, a police vehicle entered Sans Souci Girls' High School in Newlands and in it was the 16-year old learner who was slapped by the teacher.
Here at #SansSouci school, a police vehicle pulls up. It looks like the learner (whose face we can’t show) from the video is inside. MM pic.twitter.com/aeXv9I0jpk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 6, 2019
Her mother said they've opened a case of assault: “There are processes that are put in place and the school is currently running an investigation and there is also a legal investigation that is being run. That is it, that is all that I can say.”
The woman says she saw the teacher at the police station but doesn't know why she was there.
On Wednesday morning, some learners protested during assembly and outside the school in support of the teacher.
They held up a banner saying "It's not about race. Teacher is not racist."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
