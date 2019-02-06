More arrests expected in Bosasa corruption case - Hawks
Five suspects were granted R20,000 bail each on Wednesday and are facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say more arrests are expected after former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi and four others appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
They were granted R20,000 bail each and are facing charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud.
Their arrests follow explosive testimony at the state capture inquiry.
Agrizzi, Andries Van Tonder, Frans Voster, Carlos Bonaficio and Patrick Gillingham appeared in court, but they were not accompanied by former Correctional Services commissioner Linda Mti as expected.
It’s understood Mti’s whereabouts were still in question at the time of their appearance.
WATCH: Agrizzi, four others granted bail in Bosasa corruption case
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “The investigations are still going to continue. If there is any chance of any person being fingered, we are not afraid to arrest them. Let’s give the investigation an opportunity.”
The National Prosecuting Authority says Voster and Bonaficio will now appear separately on charges of corruption relating to their alleged involvement in the purchase of a car for Gillingham.
The matter has been postponed to 27 March to allow the police to conclude their investigation.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
