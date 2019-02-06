Man denies firing shot that killed Ocean View boy (9)

Dillon Petersen’s currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the death of Aqeel Davids in September 2017.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of shooting dead a nine-year-old boy in Ocean View denies any involvement.

Dillon Petersen’s currently on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the death of Aqeel Davids in September 2017.

The 25-year-old was arrested a few weeks after the boy was hit by a gangster's stray bullet while his family was preparing for his grandmother's wedding.

Petersen disputes having been the gunmen who fired the shot that killed Davids.

In fact, he denies having been in Ocean View at the time of the shooting, claiming to have slept over at his girlfriend's home in Manenberg.

Gangsters are believed to have shot at the Davids family home after a man they were chasing ran inside.

At the time of the tragedy, the Davids family was preparing for a wedding that was meant to take place the next day.

The accused also faces numerous attempted murder cases for allegedly opening fire on the house while people were inside.

Additional charges for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition have also been levelled against him.